UK PM Johnson calls for Israel and Palestinians to step back from brink

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on April 22, 2021. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on April 22, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Reuters, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called for Israel and Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint.

“The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions,” Johnson said on Twitter.

