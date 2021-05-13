All flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv airport diverted amid increased firing of rockets

All passenger flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv were being diverted to a southern airport Thursday amid ongoing rocket fire from Gaza, the airports authority said.

It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at Ramon airport near the southern resort city of Eilat from early Thursday.

