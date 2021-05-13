.
.
.
.
Language

All flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv airport diverted amid increased firing of rockets

A man looks at a flight information board in the departures terminal at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (Reuters)
A man looks at a flight information board in the departures terminal at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

All flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv airport diverted amid increased firing of rockets

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

All passenger flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv were being diverted to a southern airport Thursday amid ongoing rocket fire from Gaza, the airports authority said.

It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at Ramon airport near the southern resort city of Eilat from early Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US Secretary Blinken, Palestine President Abbas discuss Israeli tensions, attacks

Explainer: How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
US steps up diplomacy as rockets, air strikes rain over cities in Palestine, Israel US steps up diplomacy as rockets, air strikes rain over cities in Palestine, Israel
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More