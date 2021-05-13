Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers

Palestinian Muslims performed the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer in the al-Aqsa mosque’s compound in Jerusalem on Thursday, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers in the compound.

Tensions have soared over Israel's planned eviction of Palestinians from a district in east Jerusalem, which Israel sees as part of its eternal capital but is considered occupied by the United Nations.

Several nights of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, particularly around the al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, spiraled early this week into a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza strip and rocket fire from Gaza.





The sharp escalation has killed at least 32 Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip and three Israelis and wounded hundreds more.

Despite the confrontations and attacks, photos and videos showed an estimated 100,000 worshipers gathered at the holy site to perform the Eid prayers.





