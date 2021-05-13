Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers

Palestinian Muslims performed the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer in the al-Aqsa mosque’s compound in Jerusalem on Thursday, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers in the compound.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Tensions have soared over Israel's planned eviction of Palestinians from a district in east Jerusalem, which Israel sees as part of its eternal capital but is considered occupied by the United Nations.
Several nights of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, particularly around the al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, spiraled early this week into a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza strip and rocket fire from Gaza.
Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on May 11, 2021. (AFP)
The sharp escalation has killed at least 32 Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip and three Israelis and wounded hundreds more.
Despite the confrontations and attacks, photos and videos showed an estimated 100,000 worshipers gathered at the holy site to perform the Eid prayers.
Muslims perform the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Dome of the Rock mosque in the al-Aqsa mosques compound in Old Jerusalem early on May 13, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian woman takes a selfie as the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers on May 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Muslim women blow up balloons as worshippers celebrated the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, after the morning prayer at the al-Aqsa mosques compound, with the Dome of the Rock mosque in the background, in Old Jerusalem early on May 13, 2021. (AFP)
Muslim children celebrate in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque after the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer at the al-Aqsa mosques compound in Old Jerusalem early on May 13, 2021. (AFP)
Muslim worshippers gather at the al-Aqsa mosques compound in Old Jerusalem for the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer early on May 13, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian youths pose as a friend photographs them, while the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque on May 13, 2021. (Reuters)
People wave Palestinian flags during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque on May 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Read more:
Explainer: How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years
US steps up diplomacy as rockets, air strikes rain over cities in Palestine, Israel
At least 35 killed in Gaza, five in Israel, as violence escalates