Israeli airstrikes kill 83 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children, eight women

Palestinians inspect a vehicle destroyed by an Israeli air strike after the bodies of its passengers and driver were retrieved, in Gaza City on May 12, 2021.
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Ongoing Israeli airstrikes have so far killed 83 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children and eight women, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 487 people have been reported since the strikes began more than two days ago, according to the ministry.

The Israeli military said it had struck Gaza more than 600 times since Monday evening while Hamas has fired more than 1,600 rockets towards Israel, with most of them having been intercepted and destroyed.

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
In recent days, tensions have soared over Israel's planned eviction of Palestinians from a district in east Jerusalem, which Israel sees as part of its eternal capital but is considered occupied by the United Nations.

With AFP & Reuters

