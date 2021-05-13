.
.
.
.
Language

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid ongoing strikes

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer toward targets in the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 12, 2021. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)
Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer toward targets in the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 12, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid ongoing strikes

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Gaza/Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israeli troops massed at Gaza’s border on Thursday amid intense hostilities that have caused international concern and touched off clashes between Palestinians and Israelis.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With concern growing that the violence that flared on Monday could spiral out of control, the US is sending an envoy, Hady Amr, to the region. But efforts to end the worst hostilities in years appear so far to have made no progress.

In renewed air strikes on Gaza, Israel struck a six-story residential building in Gaza City that it said belonged to Hamas, the extremist group that controls the Palestinian enclave.

At least 83 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, medics said, further straining hospitals already under heavy pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israeli airstrikes kill 83 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children, eight women Middle East Palestinian Israeli conflict Israeli airstrikes kill 83 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children, eight women

“We are facing Israel and COVID-19. We are in between two enemies,” said Asad Karam, 20, a construction worker, standing beside a road damaged during the air strikes. An electricity pole had collapsed by the road, its wires severed.

In the latest Palestinian rocket attacks, one rocket crashed into a building near Israel’s commercial capital of Tel Aviv, injuring five Israelis, police said. Sirens blared in cities across southern Israel, sending thousands running for shelters.

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza May 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Seven people have been killed in Israel, its military said.

“All of Israel is under attack. It’s a very scary situation to be in,” said Margo Aronovic, a 26-year-old student, in Tel Aviv.

Israel has prepared combat troops along the Gaza border and was in “various stages of preparing ground operations”, a military spokesman said, a move that would recall similar incursions during Israel-Gaza wars in 2014 and 2008-2009.

Health authorities in Gaza said they were investigating the deaths of several people overnight who they said may have inhaled poisonous gas. Samples were being examined and they had yet to draw any final conclusions, they said.

US President Joe Biden said he hoped fighting “will be closing down sooner than later”. A British minister urged Israel and Hamas to “take a step back” from the escalation.

Read more:

Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers

Israeli airstrikes kill 83 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children, eight women

Explainer: How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More