.
.
.
.
Language

At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon

Cars drive along a highway in Ghazieh, south of Lebanon, Jan. 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Cars drive along a highway in Ghazieh, south of Lebanon, Jan. 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Breaking News
Palestinian Israeli conflict

At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush & Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Four rockets were fired at Israel from south Lebanon Thursday night, Lebanon's The Daily Star reported. The Israeli army said three rockets were fired towards the Israeli coast, but there were no casualties.

The Daily Star cited security sources as saying two of the rockets fell inside Lebanon, while another two were aimed at towns in northern Israel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It remains unclear if the rockets came from Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon or the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted that the attack led to no casualties.

Meanwhile, local media in Lebanon reported that security forces arrested suspects behind the rocket attack.

Read more: France calls for relaunch of negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Israeli airstrikes kill 87 Palestinians in Gaza, including 18 children, eight women Israeli airstrikes kill 87 Palestinians in Gaza, including 18 children, eight women
Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More