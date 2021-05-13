At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon

Four rockets were fired at Israel from south Lebanon Thursday night, Lebanon's The Daily Star reported. The Israeli army said three rockets were fired towards the Israeli coast, but there were no casualties.

The Daily Star cited security sources as saying two of the rockets fell inside Lebanon, while another two were aimed at towns in northern Israel.

It remains unclear if the rockets came from Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon or the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted that the attack led to no casualties.

Meanwhile, local media in Lebanon reported that security forces arrested suspects behind the rocket attack.

