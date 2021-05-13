.
.
.
.
Language

Top Israeli rabbi urges restraint amid reports of Jews attacking Arab citizens

Palestinians are seen through a damaged house as they gather following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinians are seen through a damaged house as they gather following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Top Israeli rabbi urges restraint amid reports of Jews attacking Arab citizens

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

One of Israel’s two chief rabbis appealed for restraint on Wednesday as media reported a spread of street attacks by Jews on members of the country’s Arab minority, some of whom have mounted violent protests in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians.

“We must not be dragged into provocations and inflicting harm on people or property,” Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said in a statement.

“The Torah of Israel grants no license for taking the law into one’s hands and acting violently.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Wednesday, hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Wednesday, with at least 35 killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Read more:

US steps up diplomacy as rockets, air strikes rain over cities in Palestine, Israel

Israel strikes lead to 26 Palestinian deaths, while Hamas rockets kill two Israelis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
At least 35 killed in Gaza, five in Israel, as violence escalates At least 35 killed in Gaza, five in Israel, as violence escalates
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Israel vows more attacks to bring ‘total quiet’ before any truce: Defense Minister Israel vows more attacks to bring ‘total quiet’ before any truce: Defense Minister
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More