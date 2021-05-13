.
.
.
.
Language

US Secretary Blinken, Palestine President Abbas discuss Israeli tensions, attacks

Palestinians gather at the scene where a house was hit by an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather at the scene where a house was hit by an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US Secretary Blinken, Palestine President Abbas discuss Israeli tensions, attacks

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he spoke with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, urging an end to rocket attacks fired from Gaza by Hamas militants amid escalating tensions with Israel.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I spoke with President Abbas about the ongoing situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza,” the US top diplomat posted on Twitter. “I expressed condolences for the loss of life. I emphasized the need to end rocket attacks and deescalate tensions.”

A statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price added that “the Secretary also expressed his belief that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security and prosperity.”

A readout of the call from the Palestinian presidency said Abbas had “stressed the importance of stopping the Israeli attacks on our Palestinian people everywhere, and putting an end to settler attacks and the aggressive Israeli measures against our people.”

Earlier Wednesday, Blinken said that a US envoy would travel to the Middle East to seek to calm tensions.

Explainer: How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years Middle East Palestinian Israeli conflict Explainer: How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

The top diplomat also spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and pushed for both sides to de-escalate.

Since hostilities escalated on Monday evening, Hamas has fired around 1,500 rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory, according to the latest estimate by Israel’s army.

But Washington does not speak with Hamas, which it considers a terrorist group.

Read more:

US steps up diplomacy as rockets, air strikes rain over cities in Palestine, Israel

Top Israeli rabbi urges restraint amid reports of Jews attacking Arab citizens

Explainer: How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
US steps up diplomacy as rockets, air strikes rain over cities in Palestine, Israel US steps up diplomacy as rockets, air strikes rain over cities in Palestine, Israel
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More