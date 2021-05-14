.
Israel’s opposition leader says ethnic unrest a huge threat

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid delivers a speech following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s opposition leader says ethnic unrest a huge threat

Israel’s opposition leader says the country faces an “existential threat” from ongoing violent unrest between Jewish and Arab mobs.

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid on Thursday said that if the ethnic fighting doesn’t stop, “the state is in danger.”

He vowed to build an alternative governing coalition and end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

Lapid spoke amid ongoing airstrikes and rocket attacks from Gaza.

In Jaffa, an Israeli soldier was attacked by a group of Arabs and was hospitalized in serious condition. In south Tel Aviv, two Jewish men attacked a journalist covering a gathering of ultranationalists.

Police said officers had arrested at least eight suspects in the northern city of Haifa who were involved in stone-throwing and other violent unrest.

Lapid said in his televised address, “We are on the brink of the abyss.”

US withdrawing forces, personnel from Israel as hostilities escalate with Palestine

France calls for relaunch of negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

