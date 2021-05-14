.
Macron expresses concern over civilians in Gaza in call with Israeli PM

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on July 16, 2017 ahead of their meeting. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday about the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians and called for a return to peace in the region.

In a statement, Macron condemned rocket attacks by Hamas and said Israel had the right to defend itself. He also expressed concern about the plight of the civilian population in Gaza, which is run by Hamas.

Israel pummeled Gaza with artillery fire and air strikes on Friday, killing 13 people including three children, local health officials said, as it targeted Palestinian militant tunnels to try to stop the rocket attacks on Israeli towns.

