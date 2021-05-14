.
Turkey’s Karpowership shutting down electricity generation to Lebanon: Statement

A bus drives past the Karadeniz Powership Orhan Bey, an electricity-generating ship from Turkey, docked at the port of Jiyeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon October 26, 2015. (Reuters)
Reuters

Turkey’s Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and after a legal threat to its vessels in the country, which is in the midst of a deep economic crisis.

The company, which supplies Lebanon with 370 megawatts (MW) or the equivalent of about a quarter of the country’s current supply, had told the government this week that it would have to take the step if there were no moves to reach a settlement.

The company said in a statement it was shutting down the power supply on Friday, and a source familiar with the situation said the measure was taken around 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) as fuel on the vessels had run down.

