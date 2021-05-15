.
Arab League condemns Israel aggression, war crimes against Palestinians

جامعة الدول العربية
Arab League logo. (Supplied)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The Arab League strongly condemned the war crimes and Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and Gaza Strip, and all plans and measures of ethnic cleansing practiced by the Israeli authorities, especially in the city of Jerusalem and its neighborhoods, according to a statement released by Saudi Press Agency.

“On the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, the Arab League held the occupation authorities fully responsible for these aggressive practices and the dangerous escalation in the Palestinian territories, calling on the international community, the international quartet, regional organizations and the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility and immediately and decisively intervene to end this tragedy that began since 1948,” the statement added.

The Arab League also called on the International Criminal Court to play its role to expedite its investigations and to bring all Israeli officials responsible for these massacres and crimes that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity to trial, to enforce international law, and to achieve justice that has been absent for decades.

