Associated Press CEO ‘shocked and horrified’ by Israeli airstrike on Gaza building

The chief executive of the Associated Press said on Saturday the US-based media organization was “shocked and horrified” after the Israeli military destroyed a 12-storey building housing its offices and those of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli military said the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

“They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there,” Associated Press President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement, adding that the company was given warning of the strike and its journalists evacuated in time.

Read more:

White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’

Al Jazeera says will not be silenced after Israeli airstrike destroyed Gaza office

Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza