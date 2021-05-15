.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a press conference in the capital Riyadh on March 22, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

The Associated Press

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Saudi Arabia are calling for an immediate cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

That’s according to a statement on Saturday carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

It says that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had spoken to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

It said the two both agreed that an immediate cease-fire was needed. Egypt has been trying to negotiate a stop to the fighting.

The Saudi statement also said the two diplomats called on “the international community to confront the aggressive Israeli practices against the brotherly Palestinian people.”

