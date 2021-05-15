.
Family of 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza: Medics

Smoke and flame rise during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on May 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

AFP, Gaza City

A family of 10 was killed early Saturday in an Israeli air strike on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

Eight children and two women, all belonging to the Abu Hatab family, were killed in the three-story building in Shati refugee camp that collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

