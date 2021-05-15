Israel warns it will target building that house AP office in Gaza: Building owner

The owner of a Gaza high-rise housing the AP and other media outlets says he has received a call from the Israeli military that the building would be targeted.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jawwad Mahdi said he was told to go into the building to make sure all residents have evacuated. He was told he had an hour to make sure everyone has left the building.

The Associated Press contacted Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus who said he was not immediately aware of plans to bomb the building, but would check.

AP staffers and residents of the building fled in a panic after being told of the warning.

Read more:

Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics

One Israeli man killed in Gaza rocket stike on Tel Aviv

Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest