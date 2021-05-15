Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest

Ongoing Israeli airstrikes have so far killed 126 Palestinians in Gaza, including 31 children and 20 women, 950 people have been injured, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank said that the Israeli forces had killed 11 Palestinians and wounded about 600, some of them seriously injured, during violent confrontations that erupted in many cities and villages.

The Israeli army used live bullets in addition to gas bombs and rubber bullets.

The Palestinian presidency condemned this Israeli escalation and the excessive use of force in suppressing peaceful popular demonstrations.

The Palestinian presidency held Israel responsible for the escalation and called on the American administration to pressure Israel to stop its attacks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had declared a state of emergency in hospitals and health centers and called for blood donations in the city of Nablus.

There have been daily clashes in the West Bank since Monday, after Israel attacked worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem following attempts to evict Palestinians from their homes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Friday’s West Bank clashes, affecting multiple locations, had left more than 600 people wounded, including from tear gas and rubber bullets.

An Al Arabiya correspondent said the Israeli army was using drones to drop tear gas on protesters.

Amid the surge in West Bank violence, the Gaza conflict raged on Friday, with Israeli forces continuing a bombing campaign in response to Palestinian rocket fire.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army said it had fired 450 missiles into Gaza within a 40-minute period.

