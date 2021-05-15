.
.
.
.
Language

Former speaker of Iran parliament Ali Larijani registers to run for president

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria February 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria February 16, 2020. (Reuters)

Former speaker of Iran parliament Ali Larijani registers to run for president

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

Iran’s former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a moderate conservative and a supporter of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, submitted his candidacy Saturday for next month’s presidential election.

Larijani, 63, waited until the last day to register at the interior ministry after intense speculation in the media. This is his second run for the presidency. He ran in 2005, which saw a surprise victory by the ultraconservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad -- who is now running again as well.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Larijani, seen as a prominent establishment figure, was then in charge of Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the West, a post he resigned from two years later over serious disagreements with Ahmadinejad. He then went on to be parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, and currently serves as an advisor to the supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Larijani proved to be one of the key allies of the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate elected on a platform of ending Iran’s international isolation by reaching the nuclear agreement in 2015. Rouhani is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term.

The nuclear deal has been on life-support since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from it and reimposed punishing sanctions on Tehran, and ongoing talks in Vienna are seeking to revive it.

The accord has been a constant target of criticism by Rouhani’s opponents, and its fate is expected to one of the major stakes in the 2021 poll. “I hope the negotiations produce results (as) it can provide a breathing space for the country’s economy,” Larijani told reporters after registration.

Read more:

Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates

Iran’s Ahmadinejad submits name to run for presidential elections

Ex-IRGC official promises ‘powerful’ reforms in Iran presidential run

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More