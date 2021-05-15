.
.
.
.
Language

One Israeli man killed in Gaza rocket stike on Tel Aviv

A firefighter walks at a site where a rocket fired from Gaza has landed in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel May 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A firefighter walks at a site where a rocket fired from Gaza has landed in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel May 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

One Israeli man killed in Gaza rocket stike on Tel Aviv

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An Israeli man was killed Saturday after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza hit his building in the center of Israel, police and medics said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Update to rocket strike on Ramat Gan, 1 man killed,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter, with Magen David Adom saying their “medics have pronounced the death of one person critically injured after performing CPR.”

A rocket launched from Gaza hit an area to the south of Tel Aviv causing damage, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported. Several other rockets were intercepted near Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, he added.

Videos on social media showed smoke billowing from buildings while ambulances and sirens were heard in the area. The Israeli army reportedly told residents in the area to stay in the shelters due to safety concerns.

With the AFP

Read more:

Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics

Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence Pentagon may delay moving Israel to US CENTCOM area of responsibility after violence
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest Israeli airstrikes kill 126 Palestinians in Gaza, 11 killed in West Bank unrest
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More