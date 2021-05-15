One Israeli man killed in Gaza rocket stike on Tel Aviv

An Israeli man was killed Saturday after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza hit his building in the center of Israel, police and medics said.

“Update to rocket strike on Ramat Gan, 1 man killed,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter, with Magen David Adom saying their “medics have pronounced the death of one person critically injured after performing CPR.”

Watch: A video shared on social media shows the aftermath of a rocket strike on an area in the south Tel Aviv.https://t.co/nNg4IV5Gyn pic.twitter.com/UHJMwzuAGN — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 15, 2021

A rocket launched from Gaza hit an area to the south of Tel Aviv causing damage, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported. Several other rockets were intercepted near Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, he added.

Videos on social media showed smoke billowing from buildings while ambulances and sirens were heard in the area. The Israeli army reportedly told residents in the area to stay in the shelters due to safety concerns.

With the AFP

