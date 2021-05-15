Thousands in Iraq hold anti-Israel protests after call by cleric, militias

Chanting crowds gathered in several Iraqi cities on Saturday, some burning Israeli and American flags, in protest against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of demonstrators shouted anti-Israeli slogans, held signs saying “Death to Israel, death to America” and waved Palestinian flags.

The rallies, called by powerful Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and other paramilitary leaders, were held as Israel launched more airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rockets on Tel Aviv and other cities in the worst escalation in the region since 2014.

Al-Sadr, who has millions of followers in Iraq and controls a large paramilitary group, pledged his support to Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mass public gatherings have been rare in Iraq since security forces and militia groups crushed anti-government protests last year and amid regular curfews to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The government had announced a 10-day curfew over the Muslim Eid holiday in response to rising coronavirus infections. The curfew was partially lifted the day before the anti-Israel demonstrations.

Political leaders aligned to Iran-backed militias joined the call for Iraqis to take to the streets in a rare show of unity by rival Shia Muslim factions which are competing for power ahead of a general election slated for October.

Read more:

Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza

Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics

Saudi Arabia to host OIC meeting to discuss Israel’s acts of violence