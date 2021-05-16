.
.
.
.
Language

Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates

Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP)
Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Nov. 5, 2016. (File photo: AP)

Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

An Iranian state TV channel says the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force has had a phone call with the head of the militant Hamas group Ismail Haniyeh.

Al-Alam, the Arabic-language service of the Iranian state television, reported that Hamas leader Haniyeh spoke by telephone with Quds Force commander Gen. Esmail Qaani.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qaani reportedly praised Hamas as offering a “unique and successful answer” to Israel.

Hamas officials have praised Iran for providing it weapons and aid in its fighting against Israel, Tehran’s regional rival.

The report comes amid a dramatic escalation in the confrontation between Israel and Hamas this week.

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets, including Al-Jazeera and also Kuwait’s state television.

Read more:

UN Secretary-General 'deeply disturbed' by Israeli strike on Gaza media building

Explainer: Why is Gaza almost always mired in deadly conflict?

US President Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with President Abbas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Top Content
Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Malaysia, Indonesia urge UN Security Council to stop Israeli ‘violence’ Malaysia, Indonesia urge UN Security Council to stop Israeli ‘violence’
Arab League condemns Israel aggression, war crimes against Palestinians Arab League condemns Israel aggression, war crimes against Palestinians
US President Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with President Abbas US President Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with President Abbas
Al Jazeera says will not be silenced after Israeli airstrike destroyed Gaza office Al Jazeera says will not be silenced after Israeli airstrike destroyed Gaza office
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More