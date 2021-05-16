Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates

An Iranian state TV channel says the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force has had a phone call with the head of the militant Hamas group Ismail Haniyeh.

Al-Alam, the Arabic-language service of the Iranian state television, reported that Hamas leader Haniyeh spoke by telephone with Quds Force commander Gen. Esmail Qaani.

Qaani reportedly praised Hamas as offering a “unique and successful answer” to Israel.

Hamas officials have praised Iran for providing it weapons and aid in its fighting against Israel, Tehran’s regional rival.

The report comes amid a dramatic escalation in the confrontation between Israel and Hamas this week.

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets, including Al-Jazeera and also Kuwait’s state television.

