.
.
.
.
Language

Israeli forces kill at least 21 Palestinians in West Bank, 33 in Gaza

Palestinians run as others take cover, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinians run as others take cover, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Israeli forces kill at least 21 Palestinians in West Bank, 33 in Gaza

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israeli forces have killed at least 21 Palestinians in the West Bank, an Al Arabiya correspondent said on Sunday.

This comes as Israel shells the northern Gaza strip, according to the correspondent. At least 33 people were killed in overnight raids in the blockaded city, several news agencies reported citing Palestinian officials.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The death toll of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continues to rise as medics dig through the rubble of several damaged buildings in the city.

Israeli cabinet to reportedly discuss ‘long-term’ ceasefire plan in Gaza: Reports Middle East Israeli cabinet to reportedly discuss ‘long-term’ ceasefire plan in Gaza: Reports
Pope Francis calls for an end to fighting in Gaza, Israel World News Palestinian Israeli conflict Pope Francis calls for an end to fighting in Gaza, Israel
Israel’s ‘bombardment’ in Gaza preventing medics from helping civilians: Red Cross Middle East Israel’s ‘bombardment’ in Gaza preventing medics from helping civilians: Red Cross

At least 181 people were killed, including 50 children, in the raids, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israel’s “bombardment” in Gaza is preventing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other organizations from helping civilians injured or affected by the airstrikes, the ICRC said in a statement on Sunday.

“For people in Gaza, access to hospitals and other vital infrastructure has become very complicated because of the incessant airstrikes and major damage to roads and buildings,” Robert Mardini, ICRC’s director-general, said.

Read more:

Israel’s ‘bombardment’ in Gaza preventing medics from helping civilians: Red Cross

Israeli cabinet to reportedly discuss ‘long-term’ ceasefire plan in Gaza: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Top Content
Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza Watch: Israeli airstrike flattens building housing AP, other media offices in Gaza
Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged Israel says high voltage power lines supplying Gaza Strip with electricity damaged
Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander calls Hamas leader as Gaza conflict escalates
Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India’s Ganges
Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More