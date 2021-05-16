Israeli forces kill at least 21 Palestinians in West Bank, 33 in Gaza

Israeli forces have killed at least 21 Palestinians in the West Bank, an Al Arabiya correspondent said on Sunday.

This comes as Israel shells the northern Gaza strip, according to the correspondent. At least 33 people were killed in overnight raids in the blockaded city, several news agencies reported citing Palestinian officials.

The death toll of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continues to rise as medics dig through the rubble of several damaged buildings in the city.

At least 181 people were killed, including 50 children, in the raids, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israel’s “bombardment” in Gaza is preventing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other organizations from helping civilians injured or affected by the airstrikes, the ICRC said in a statement on Sunday.

“For people in Gaza, access to hospitals and other vital infrastructure has become very complicated because of the incessant airstrikes and major damage to roads and buildings,” Robert Mardini, ICRC’s director-general, said.

