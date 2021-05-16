Israeli police said they have arrested two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police said they arrested on Sunday two people armed with knives who reportedly crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.

A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned by security services.

Jordanian officials were not immediately available for comment.

