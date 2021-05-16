Saudi foreign minister discusses latest Palestine developments with US counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the regional issues, including the latest developments in Palestine.

“His Highness, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducts a phone call with the US Secretary of State during which they reviewed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the United States of America and ways to enhance them in all fields, in addition to the most prominent developments, foremost of which are developments in Palestine, and developments in the region,” the Saudi Press Agency said in a tweet.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia condemned Israel’s violations against Palestinian rights, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at the start of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) the Kingdom hosted.

“The occupation authorities’ forcible seizure of homes and lands of the citizens of Jerusalem (Al-Quds) represents, as you all know, a form of forced displacement, which is strongly rejected and condemned by all international laws, including the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No. 2234, which affirms that East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) is a Palestinian land that cannot be infringed upon,” Prince Faisal said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was established on the basis of a historical legacy based on the service of the holy Jerusalem (al-Quds al-Sharif) and the Palestinian cause as they are the main pillars of its tasks which are of great interest to it, calls on the international community and all international human rights organizations and bodies to shoulder their responsibilities towards this dangerous escalation that violates all international norms and covenants,” he added.