Death toll of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 197; Dozens of children killed

At least 197 people, including 58 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported on Monday, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The death toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli raids on Gaza and the West Bank – including Jerusalem – has risen to 218, according to the health ministry.

More than 5,604 people have been injured as Israel intensified its attacks across the country, the ministry added.

That number is expected to keep rising as rescue teams continue to search for people trapped underneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, according to the correspondent.

Israel launched at least 70 air raids on the Gaza Strip overnight, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.

Air raids on Gaza are currently ongoing, according to the correspondent.

Images and videos on social media showed fire and smoke rising above buildings in the blockaded city.

Unrest in the Gaza and the West Bank entered its second week despite calls from international organizations and world leaders for a ceasefire.

However, during a televised address after a security cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s campaign in Gaza was continuing at “full force,” and that deterrence had to be achieved to prevent future conflict with Hamas.

“We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel’s citizens. It will take time,” he said.

Muslim countries urged Israel to halt its violations of Palestinian rights, condemning the bombings in Gaza and the West Bank and the forceful evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem.

“The Kingdom categorically rejects the Israeli violations against the Palestinians ... and calls for an immediate end to the Israeli escalation,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a virtual meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday.

Worldwide, pro-Palestinians held demonstrations condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the West Bank and called for international interference to end the violence against Palestinian civilians.

