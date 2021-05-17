Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel

The United States President Joe Biden’s administration has approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, the Washington Post reported

US lawmakers were informed of the sale in early May, nearly a week before violence erupted between Israeli forces and Hamas militants erupted, a senior congressional source confirmed to Al Arabiya English.

The Washington Post said the latest decision comes amid rising concerns by some House Democrats about the current administration’s support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US lawmakers have reportedly questioned the new proposed sale, its timing, and suggested it may be used as leverage, the Washington Post added.

An unnamed lawmaker told the newspaper that allowing the arms sale to go through without pressuring Israel to agree to a ceasefire would further increase tensions.

At least 200 Palestinians have already been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, and over 1,000 people were injured, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Once Congress is officially notified of the sale, lawmakers will have 20 days to object to the sale with nonbinding resolution of disapproval, according to the Washington Post.

