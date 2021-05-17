.
.
.
.
Language

Jordan’s parliament calls for expulsion of Israel envoy

A demonstrator gestures during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A demonstrator gestures during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Jordan’s parliament calls for expulsion of Israel envoy

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Jordanian lawmakers on Monday unanimously carried a motion urging the government to expel Israel’s ambassador to Amman in protest against Israeli “crimes” against Palestinians.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaker of Parliament Abdul Monem Odat announced the move live on television after a parliamentary session devoted to “the situation in Palestine and the crimes committed against them in Jerusalem and Gaza”.

During a six-hour long session, “the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador” was among the key recommendations carried, Odat said.

Lawmakers also demanded the recall of Jordan’s ambassador from Tel Aviv.

“We have sent a memorandum to the government to that effect and it is now with the prime minister,” he added.

Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh, who was present in parliament, said the government will examine all the options “and will rise to the challenge”.

Independent MP Khalil Attiyeh told AFP that all parliament’s 130 deputies had signed the memorandum.

Israel and the Palestinians are mired in their worst clashes in years.

The Jewish state has pounded Gaza in deadly air strikes and with artillery, while the Palestinian enclave’s rulers Hamas have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

The violence followed clashed between Palestinians and Israeli forces in annexed-east Jerusalem earlier this month at the revered Al-Aqsa mosque compound, sparked by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over Arab homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city.

Jordan, which is bound by a peace treaty with neighboring Israel agreed in 1994, has for days seen protests in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Demonstrators have demanded the Israeli ambassador’s expulsion.

Around half of Jordan’s 10 million-strong population is of Palestinian origin, including some 2.2 million refugees registered with the United Nations.

Read more:

Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids

Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel

Death toll of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 200; Dozens of children killed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions
Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More