Palestine's PM urges UN to declare Israeli measures in Gaza, West Bank illegal 

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh attends opening ceremony of a wastewater treatment plant in West Bank. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian PM Shtayyeh attends opening ceremony of a wastewater treatment plant in West Bank. (File photo: Reuters)

Palestine’s PM urges UN to declare Israeli measures in Gaza, West Bank illegal 

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called for United Nations resolutions that declare Israel’s ongoing measures in Gaza and the West Bank illegal.

“Brutal Israeli raids have wiped out entire families in Gaza,” Shtayyeh said during a televised press conference as Israel continues to bombard the city with airstrikes on Monday.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 197, including 58 children.

Rescue workers search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Rescue workers search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. (Reuters)

An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that Israel had launched at least 70 air raids on Gaza in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Israel is committing systematic crimes against us and broadcasting them live to the world,” the prime minister added.

A day earlier, Israeli airstrikes in the city destroyed several buildings and damaged main roads leading to Shifa hospital.

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021. (AFP)
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021. (AFP)

The hospital – the largest in the blockaded city – has been instrumental in treating injured civilians in the past week.

Palestinian authorities are currently working with Egypt as well as international organizations to secure the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Shtayyeh said.

