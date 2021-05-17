.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey kills top Syrian Kurdish commander in offensive in neighboring Iraq: Erdogan

A file photo shows Turkish soldiers patrol a road near Cukurca in the Hakkari province, southeastern Turkey, near the Turkish-Iraqi border October 22, 2011. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Turkish soldiers patrol a road near Cukurca in the Hakkari province, southeastern Turkey, near the Turkish-Iraqi border October 22, 2011. (Reuters)

Turkey kills top Syrian Kurdish commander in offensive in neighboring Iraq: Erdogan

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkish forces had killed a top Syrian Kurdish commander during an offensive in neighboring Iraq.

The Turkish army last month launched a new ground and air offensive against militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party dubbed Operation Claw Lightning.

Erdogan said the military push had eliminated a Syrian-born “terrorist” who used the nom de guerre Sofi Nurettin.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said Nurettin had served as the PKK’s top military commander in Syria.

Nurettin “was neutralized by the operation carried out in northern Iraq,” Erdogan said in televised remarks.

The PKK – listed as a terror group by Ankara and much of the international community – has been using Iraq’s northern mountains as a springboard in its decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

The Turkish army regularly conducts cross-border operations and air raids against PKK bases in northern Iraq.

Turkey launched another operation in February against PKK rebels holed up in the northern Iraqi region of Dohuk.

That raid created controversy because it was designed in part to rescue 12 Turkish soldiers and an Iraqi held captive by the PKK in a cave.

Turkey accused the PKK of executing the 13 men before they could be freed.

Erdogan said on Monday that Nurettin bore partial responsibility for the 13 deaths.

Read more:

Turkey’s opposition presses government for answers over killing of 13 Turks in Iraq

Baghdad summons Turkey, Iran over bombing of Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkish President Erdogan accuses US of supporting militants in Iraq

Iraq summons Turkey’s ambassador to protest airstrikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
At Miss Universe pageant, Myanmar’s contestant pleads ‘our people are dying’ At Miss Universe pageant, Myanmar’s contestant pleads ‘our people are dying’
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More