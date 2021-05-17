.
.
.
.
Language

US likely to block first UN Security Council statement on Palestine-Israel violence

Rescue workers search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Rescue workers search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US likely to block first UN Security Council statement on Palestine-Israel violence

The draft statement obtained by Al Arabiya English urged an immediate cessation of violence and respect for international humanitarian law, “including the protection of civilians, especially children.”

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

As fighting between Palestinian factions and Israel entered a second week, the UN Security Council hoped Monday to release its first statement on the conflict that has seen an onslaught of Israeli airstrikes on what Tel Aviv says are militant targets in response to Hamas rocket attacks.

Last week, the United States blocked multiple attempts by the Security Council member states to hold a public meeting on the matter. US officials hoped diplomatic efforts would lead to a ceasefire or de-escalation of tensions, but as fighting raged, it finally agreed to the first public meeting on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A draft statement by the Security Council, obtained by Al Arabiya English, urged an immediate cessation of violence and respect for international humanitarian law, “including the protection of civilians, especially children.”

No direct mention of Hamas was included, neither was there a condemnation of rocket attacks on Israel.

Sources familiar with the matter believe the US will block the release of the statement as it fails to “unequivocally” condemn rocket attacks by Hamas, as Israel has demanded.

“The Members of the Security Council emphasized that civilian and humanitarian facilities, including those of the UN, must be respected and protected, called on all parties to act consistently with this principle and stressed the need for immediate provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza,” the draft statement read.

Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Middle East Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel

Egypt and Qatar have been at the center of outreach from Washington and other European capitals as they have significant influence over Palestinian factions. Egypt reportedly tried to broker a ceasefire but to no avail.

The Biden administration dispatched an envoy to the region last week with the hopes of pressing both sides to make concessions and de-escalate. Hady Amr’s efforts so far have also failed to make any headway.

While the Security Council draft statement welcomed international efforts, the member states expressed their concern about violence in East Jerusalem and “urged the exercise of maximum restraint, for the respect of the historic status quo at the holy sites and the right of Muslim worshippers to pray in peace at Al Aqsa mosque.”

The UNSC also condemned Israeli efforts to evict Palestinian families “from homes they have lived in for generations in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and voiced opposition to unilateral actions.”

Nevertheless, the Security Council called for a two-state solution where Israel and Palestine live side by side “in peace within secure and recognized borders, and urged for the intensification and acceleration of diplomatic efforts and support towards this aim.”

- Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions
Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More