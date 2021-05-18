.
Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 213, including 61 children

Palestinian paramedics evacuate a girl from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, following massive Israeli bombardment. (AFP)
Palestinian paramedics evacuate a girl from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, following massive Israeli bombardment. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rose to 213, including 61 children, on Tuesday, while 23 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 36 women were also among those killed in Gaza.

More than a week of attacks from Israel on Hamas targets, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, showed few signs of abating on Tuesday despite intense US and global diplomacy to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.

Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave continued overnight. Soon after dawn, missiles struck two buildings in Gaza City, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air.

With Reuters

