Macron, Egypt’s Sisi, Jordan king hold talks on Israel-Gaza ceasefire: France

French President Emanuel Macron and Egyptian President?Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend video conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (on screen) to work on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
French President Emanuel Macron and Egyptian President?Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend video conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (on screen) to work on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

AFP, Paris

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II will hold talks Tuesday aimed at seeking a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, the French presidency said.

Sisi is currently in Paris for summits on Africa while Abdullah will join by video conference, the Elysee said.

“The trilateral meeting aims above all to work for a rapid ceasefire and prevent the conflict from extending,” the presidency said.

