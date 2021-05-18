Macron, Egypt’s Sisi, Jordan king hold talks on Israel-Gaza ceasefire: France

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II will hold talks Tuesday aimed at seeking a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, the French presidency said.

Sisi is currently in Paris for summits on Africa while Abdullah will join by video conference, the Elysee said.

“The trilateral meeting aims above all to work for a rapid ceasefire and prevent the conflict from extending,” the presidency said.

