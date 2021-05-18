Two Palestinian killed, 71 injured by Israeli fire during protests in West Bank

Two Palestinian protesters were killed and 71 were injured during an unprecedented confrontation that took place between the protesters and the Israeli forces with the renewal of protest marches in the West Bank amidst a national strike on Tuesday, Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

The protesters showed up after the general strike in both the West Bank and the 1948 territories. The protests condemned the Israeli aggression on occupied Jerusalem areas, the al-Aqsa Mosque, and the continuous bombing of Gaza since last week. The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has reached 213, including 61 children, and 36 women, as of May 18.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the West Bank, 22 Palestinians had been killed since the beginning of the escalations last week.

Al Arabiya correspondent also said clashes took place in Bethlehem and other cities, which led to dozens of injuries with live bullets.

The settlement of Beit El witnessed clashes between hundreds of Palestinians and Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that most injuries were with live bullets, including six severe injuries in the neck, abdomen, and eyes.

Al Arabiya correspondent reported that the Palestinian was killed after clashes with the Israeli army near Ramallah.

The correspondent had confirmed earlier that the Israeli army was on alert to confront the Palestinian demonstrations.

Most of the commercial stores and banks, schools, and educational institutions have closed their doors today in the West Bank. Palestinian located in the 1948 territories also participated in the strike.

Online youth groups urged Palestinians to participate in the strike and the marches of solidarity with the Gaza Strip and residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian government allowed all public sector employees to participate in the strike and not go to work. Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said, “We called on employees to participate in the strike, as they are part of the Palestinian people who must express themselves.”

Read more:

Palestinians go on strike against Israel’s policies, treatment

Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 213, including 61 children

Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son