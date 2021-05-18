UN peacekeeper working with Lebanon, Israel to stabilize borders, reduce tensions

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFL) on Tuesday said it was working with Lebanon and Israel to ensure stability and reduce tensions, hours after cross-border fire was reported.

“UNIFIL Head of Mission remains in contact with the parties to ensure stability in the area and decrease the existing tension,” the peacekeeper said in a tweet.



It also reaffirmed that the “area is now calm” hours after rockets were fired from Lebanon’s Rashaya al-Foukhar to which Israeli forces fired shells in response.



“UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces is enhancing security control in the area and has intensified patrols to prevent any further incidents that endanger the safety of the local population and the security of southern Lebanon,” the organization added in its Twitter thread.



#UNIFIL is supporting the @LebarmyOfficial in the search operation in the area.

Six shells were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Monday night but fell short of crossing the border, the Israeli military said.

It said that in response, artillery was fired at “the sources of the launches” in Lebanon.

A Lebanese security source said shells were heard being fired from south Lebanon and efforts were being made to identify the location. The source said about 22 shells were fired by Israeli artillery on Lebanese territory.

There were no reports of casualties or damage, and the shelling did not appear to signal the opening of a new front in Israel’s fighting with militants in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese shelling caused Israeli air raid sirens to blare near the Misgav Am, along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

It was the second incident of cross-border fire in the past week. On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties.

