.
.
.
.
Language

US President Biden supports ceasefire in Gaza, tells Israel to protect civilians

Palestinian paramedics evacuate a girl from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, following massive Israeli bombardment. (AFP)
Palestinian paramedics evacuate a girl from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, following massive Israeli bombardment. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US President Biden supports ceasefire in Gaza, tells Israel to protect civilians

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire between Palestinian factions and Israeli forces during a phone call with Israel’s prime minister, the White House said Monday.

Biden also called on Israel to “make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” a statement from the White House read.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden’s latest comments come after the US blocked, for a third time, a statement from the United Nations Security Council that would have called for an end to the violence.

“The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end. The two leaders agreed that they and their teams would remain in close touch,” the White House said.

Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Middle East Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel

The US president and Netanyahu have had routine phone calls since the outbreak of the violence, which entered its second week on Monday.

While Biden doubled down on US support for Israel’s “right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks,” Biden also welcomed efforts to “address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem.”

“The two leaders discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza,” the White House said.

Also on Monday, it was revealed that Biden approved the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Tel Aviv.

Read more: Once again, US blocks UN Security Council statement on Palestine-Israel violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Kuwait summons Czech envoy after pro-Israel post Kuwait summons Czech envoy after pro-Israel post
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More