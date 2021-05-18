US, UAE top diplomats discuss efforts to end violence between Palestine, Israel

The top US diplomat Monday discussed efforts to end the ongoing violence between Palestine and Israel with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed efforts to bring the current violence in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza to an end and halt the tragic loss of civilian life,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

Entering its second week, the renewed violence between Palestinian factions and the Israeli army has been at the center of diplomatic discussions worldwide.

Washington has been engaging in backdoor diplomacy as well as releasing public statements in support of “Israel’s right to defend itself” while indirectly condemning Israel’s targeting of innocent civilians in the West Bank and Gaza.

“The Secretary highlighted the importance of the UAE’s contributions towards promoting a more peaceful Middle East,” Price said after the call between Sheikh Abdullah and Blinken.

.@SecBlinken spoke today with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed about efforts to bring about an end to the conflict in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians. https://t.co/a89xWUHARp — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 17, 2021

UAE’s state-run Emirates News Agency reported that the two reviewed strategic relations between the UAE and the US and “the prospects of accelerating joint action between the two friendly nations to strengthen security and stability in the region.”

Sheikh Abdullah voiced his support for the recent US efforts, including those by US diplomat Hady Amr, to “reach calm, ease tension and stop the acts of violence in both Israel and Palestine.

The Emirati FM said the recent peace deals between Arab and Gulf states with Israel, also known as the Abraham Accords, hold “hopes for the region’s peoples to live in peace and stability in a way that ensures sustainable development.”

