Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army

A UN peacekeeper (UNIFIL) stands as smoke rise in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon May 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, AFP, Jerusalem, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Israel’s army said it fired artillery shells towards southern Lebanon after four rockets were launched on Wednesday from Lebanese territory towards the Jewish state.

“Four rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted one of them and the rest most likely fell in open areas,” it said in a statement, adding that in response army “artillery are striking a number of targets in Lebanese territory.”

Earlier, security sources said four rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

The rockets were fired from near Seddiqine, a village in the region of Lebanon’s southern coastal city of Tyre, the sources said.

Sirens warning of incoming rockets had sounded in Israel’s lower Galilee region, east of Haifa.

Read more: Germany bans three groups close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah

