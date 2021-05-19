.
IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel, the head of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guards said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

“Tehran backs the Palestinians’ fight against the Zionist regime (Israel),” Hossein Salami said. “The Palestinians have emerged as a missile-equipped nation.”

Iran supports the Hamas militants who rule the Gaza Strip and have fired hundreds of rockets across the border at Israel.

Israel, which Iran does not recognize, said on Wednesday it was not setting a timeframe for an end to hostilities with Gaza’s militias as it pounded the enclave with air strikes.

