Progress being made in Iran nuclear talks, but deal ‘far from done’: Irish FM

This handout photo taken and released by the EU Delegation in Vienna on April 20, 2021 shows delegation members from the parties to the Iran nuclear deal - Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and Iran – attending a meeting at the Grand Hotel of Vienna as they try to restore the deal. Diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia have been meeting regularly since early this month in a luxury Vienna hotel, while US diplomats are participating indirectly in the talks from a nearby hotel. (AFP)
Reuters

Progress is being made in Iran nuclear talks but a deal is far from done, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday following talks in Dublin with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“I am glad to say that progress is being made. I think there is some optimism that we have and are continuing to make progress,” said Coveney, speaking in his role as UN Security Council facilitator of the nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers.

“A deal is far from done though because this is a big technical negotiation... But we are in a much better space than we were a few months ago,” Coveney told RTE television.

