Progress being made in Iran nuclear talks, but deal ‘far from done’: Irish FM

Progress is being made in Iran nuclear talks but a deal is far from done, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday following talks in Dublin with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“I am glad to say that progress is being made. I think there is some optimism that we have and are continuing to make progress,” said Coveney, speaking in his role as UN Security Council facilitator of the nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers.

“A deal is far from done though because this is a big technical negotiation... But we are in a much better space than we were a few months ago,” Coveney told RTE television.

