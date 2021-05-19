Russia tells Israel more civilian casualties in Gaza are unacceptable

A senior Russian official warned Israel’s ambassador on Wednesday that actions that led to a further increase in civilian casualties in Gaza were unacceptable, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Israel said on Wednesday it was not setting a timeframe for an end to hostilities with Gaza as its military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes and Hamas militants unleashed new cross-border rocket attacks.

At least 213 people have died in Gaza since last week, and 22 in the West Bank. Meanwhile, there have been at least 10 deaths in Israel.

US officials are pressing their Israeli counterparts and Tel Aviv’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show willingness to reach a ceasefire, source familiar with Washington’s recent diplomatic efforts told the New York Times Tuesday

