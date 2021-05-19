Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital

Saudi Arabia has made clear that it is necessary to stop provocations in East Jerusalem and the escalation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Wednesday.

Prince Faisal told Al Arabiya that he sensed an understanding of the need to stop the escalation in Gaza from the Biden administration.

The top Saudi diplomat reiterated previous stances announced by Riyadh that there would be no stability in the Middle East without a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s adherence to a Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Our position is clear, which is to reach a permanent solution according to the Arab Initiative,” Prince Faisal said.

The Arab Peace Initiative is a proposal to end the Arab–Israeli conflict, which was endorsed by the Arab League in 2002 at the Beirut Summit.

“We will call on the international community to stop this bleeding at the UN General Assembly,” Prince Faisal added.

The UN body is set to meet on Thursday after the United States blocked three different attempts by the Security Council to release a statement on the violence between Palestinian factions and Israel.

Washington can’t veto or block a statement from the General Assembly.

“We must work to stop the violations, whether in East Jerusalem or Gaza,” Prince Faisal said, while reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with the Palestinian “people who are suffering from these Israeli attacks.”

