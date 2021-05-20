.
.
.
.
Language

Israel approves Gaza truce after nearly two weeks of violence: Report

A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. (File Photo: AP)
A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. (File Photo: AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel approves Gaza truce after nearly two weeks of violence: Report

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The decision came after heavy US pressure to halt the offensive.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel and Hamas will enter a"mutual and simultaneous" Gaza truce at 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), a Hamas official told Reuters.

An Egyptian official said Israel has informed his government, which is mediating a truce, that it intends to end its military operations in Gaza. Speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy, he said an announcement was expected following the Security Cabinet meeting.

The official spoke shortly after Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi talked by phone with President Joe Biden. The two leaders discussed ways to stop violence in the Palestinian Territories, al-Sissi’s office said.

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said reports of a move toward a ceasefire were “clearly encouraging." She said the US was trying “to do everything we can to bring an end to the conflict.”

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
Israel launches new raids on several neighborhoods in Gaza Israel launches new raids on several neighborhoods in Gaza
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More