Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM

Saudi Arabia rejected the recent measures by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories and said Israeli measures have caused an escalation in violence, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the United Nations General Assembly.

“We reject the Israeli measures that seek to expel the Palestinians from East Jerusalem. A solution to the Palestinian issue must be reached on the basis of the Arab Peace Initiative and we welcome efforts to reach an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of aid,” Prince Faisal told an emergency session on the situation in Palestine at the UNGA on Thursday.

“The Palestinian cause is central to our policy so that the Palestinians can regain their lands,” he added.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia made clear that it is necessary to stop provocations in East Jerusalem and the escalation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

Prince Faisal told Al Arabiya that he sensed an understanding of the need to stop the escalation in Gaza from the Biden administration.

The top Saudi diplomat reiterated previous stances announced by Riyadh that there would be no stability in the Middle East without a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Arab Peace Initiative is a proposal to end the Arab–Israeli conflict, which was endorsed by the Arab League in 2002 at the Beirut Summit.

