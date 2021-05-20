.
.
.
.
UN agency for Palestinian refugees seeks $38 million for emergency needs in Gaza

Palestinians, who fled their home due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, sit at a United Nations-run school where they take refuge, in Gaza City May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

The Associated Press

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees is urgently appealing for $38 million for emergency needs in Gaza as a result of conflict between Israel and the territory’s Hamas rulers.

The UN Relief and Works Agency said Wednesday that it is already responding to the humanitarian needs of refugees and non-refugees, including tens of thousands of people who have sought safety in the agency’s schools and emergency shelters.

The agency says the $38 million is needed for an initial 30-day period to respond to a variety of immediate needs in Gaza including food, health care, psychological services, and water and sanitation. It also includes emergency needs in the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, for health care, shelter, education, security and protection.

Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation

Gaza conflict pushing region in ‘wrong direction’: Saudi FM Prince Faisal

