UN nuclear watchdog says monitoring deal with Iran still in effect

This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows the heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP)
The heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Vienna 

The UN nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on extending a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days.

“The Agency and Iran are currently in consultations regarding the implementation of the existing understanding,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that the agreement struck on Feb. 21 “remains in effect”.

“The Director General will provide an update to the (IAEA) Board of Governors in the coming days.”

-Developing

