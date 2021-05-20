.
.
.
.
Language

US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel

This combination of pictures created on March 10, 2020 shows Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden (L) and Bernie Sanders (R). (AFP)
This combination of pictures created on March 10, 2020 shows Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden (L) and Bernie Sanders (R). (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution blocking a $735 million weapons sale to Israel on Thursday, mirroring a symbolic action by the House of Representatives in response to conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas leaders.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” said Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress on May 5 for formal review.

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees all backed the sale during an informal review before May 5. And lawmakers predicted efforts to stop the sale would fail, given traditionally strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate for arms sales to Israel.

Senator Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of Senate Foreign Relations, said he would oppose the Sanders resolution.

He also said he was not certain that Sanders had filed it within a required 15-day period.

“I can’t imagine that passing,” Senator Jim Risch, the committee’s top Republican, told reporters.

The clashes have prompted calls from some lawmakers for a more concerted US effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sanders, a former candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, said Americans need to take a “hard look” at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

His resolution follows a measure introduced by US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, which has at least six other co-sponsors, including some of the most left-leaning Democrats in the House.

Read more: Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
Israel launches new raids on several neighborhoods in Gaza Israel launches new raids on several neighborhoods in Gaza
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More