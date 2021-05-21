.
Five bodies, about ten survivors rescued in Gaza tunnel: Officials

Palestinians return to her neighbourhood hit by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, after a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas, on May 21, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

AFP, Gaza City, Palestinian Territories

Published: Updated:

Emergency workers on Friday recovered five bodies and rescued around 10 survivors from the rubble of what appeared to be a tunnel in Gaza hit by Israeli bombardment, medics and witnesses said.

Raed al-Dahshan, deputy head of Gaza’s civil defense, said they were still sifting through the rubble to find more bodies, hours after a ceasefire ended 11 days of Israeli air strikes on the besieged coastal enclave run by Islamist movement Hamas.

