.
.
.
.
Language

US President Biden publicly addresses Palestine-Israel violence for first time

President Joe Biden speaks about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, May 20, 2021 (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, May 20, 2021 (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US President Biden publicly addresses Palestine-Israel violence for first time

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Biden publicly addressed the 11-day Palestinian-Israeli violence for the first time Thursday, saying there was a real chance for peace after all sides agreed to a ceasefire earlier in the day.

Biden said he spoke to outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his speech. He said the Egyptians - who have played a key mediating role - relayed that Hamas had also agreed to the ceasefire.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US president dedicated most of his four-minute speech to praising Israel and supporting Tel Aviv's “right to defend itself.”

Biden also revealed that the US would replenish the so-called Iron Dome with missiles. The air-defense system is equipped with US batteries and missiles.

https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2021/05/19/Analysis-Biden-s-quiet-diplomacy-may-work-but-Middle-East-will-regain-US-attention

As for the future of a solution to the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Biden voiced his belief that there was now a “genuine opportunity” for progress toward peace.

“I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Biden said. “My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that.”

Read more: Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan  Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan 
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM
US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel US Senator Bernie Sanders moves to block Biden’s $735 mln weapons sale to Israel
Israel’s ambassador calls UN ‘a disgrace,’ accuses it of hypocrisy over Palestine Israel’s ambassador calls UN ‘a disgrace,’ accuses it of hypocrisy over Palestine
Lebanon’s central bank announces new foreign exchange system Lebanon’s central bank announces new foreign exchange system
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More