.
.
.
.
Language

Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank to discuss Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following their bilateral meeting in London on May 3, 2021. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference in London on May 3, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jerusalem 

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Washington’s efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday.

US, Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken’s full itinerary. The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would “discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken’s Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas, as well as to Jordan, the source said.

-Developing

Read more:

Gaza ceasefire holds as Egyptian mediators hold talks with Israel, Hamas

AP criticized for firing Pro-Palestine journalist over past social media activity

Biden prays ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Top Content
Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support
India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes
In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters
Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs
New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More