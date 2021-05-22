Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank to discuss Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Washington’s efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday.

US, Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken’s full itinerary. The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would “discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians”.

Blinken’s Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas, as well as to Jordan, the source said.



-Developing

