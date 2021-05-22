Gaza government offices to reopen Sunday: Statement

Gaza authorities Saturday said government offices were to reopen the following day after a ceasefire ended 11 days of Israeli air strikes on the enclave run by Hamas.

“Official working hours return to all ministries and governmental institutions from tomorrow Sunday morning,” an official statement said.

